Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Arming firefighters sullies police reputation: Sen. Richard Gordon expresses the view that allowing firefighters to carry weapons would show that the peace and order situation in the country is not under control and that the Philippine National Police is “unable to conduct order amid a chaotic fire.” During the plenary discussion on the bicameral conference committee report on Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, Thursday, June 3, 2021, Gordon said armed people pretending to be firefighters could slip through security, similar to the modus operandi of the people who tried to kill his father. He added that arming firefighters “is fraught with danger and sullies the reputation of the police and the country.” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)