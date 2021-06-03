Photo Release

June 3, 2021 Session adjourns sine die: Senators led by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III pose for a photo after the adjournment of the Second Regular Session of the 18th Congress Thursday, June 3, 2021. Congress will resume session on July 26, 2021 for the Third Regular Session. Eight senators were physically present in the plenary while 14 were virtually present. Also in photo are (from right) senators Pia Cayetano, Joel Villanueva, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Win Gatchalian, and Francis “Tol” Tolentino. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)