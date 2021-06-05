Photo Release

June 5, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian visits the Mapulang Lupa multi-purpose hall in this city to observe the implementation of VC Vax, the local government’s COVID-19 vaccines roll out program, 7 May 2021. Gatchalian warned that if vaccine hesitancy persists among adults, especially among parents and guardians, minors might also be dissuaded from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, thus affecting public confidence on the resumption of limited face-to-face classes and the safe reopening of schools. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN