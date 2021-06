Photo Release

June 7, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate, 3 June 2021. Due to the progress of COVID19 vaccinations, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging authorities to consider the relaxation of requirements for COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols on all fully vaccinated tourists – both foreign and local -- to help spur the slow reopening of the country’s economy. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN