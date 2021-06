Photo Release

June 8, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian presents the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE) at the Senate, 19 Nov 2020. Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the lifting of the public offering requirement provision in the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 or the EPIRA law. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN