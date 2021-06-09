Photo Release

June 9, 2021 Dela Rosa leads probe into Calbayog City Mayor's killing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a hybrid inquiry Wednesday, June 9, 2021, into the killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino and two of his security escorts in an alleged shootout between the late mayor’s team and members of the Philippine National Police on March 8, 2021. Dela Rosa said the investigation seeks to address existing gaps in legislation, particularly in the conduct of police operations. “Our investigation, in aid of legislation, is the first step in ensuring that this incident will not be repeated through the enactment of applicable laws or improvement of our existing ones. While we are not a court of justice to determine who should be held accountable as this power is exclusively vested in the Judiciary, we are called upon by our sworn duty as members of the Legislature,” Dela Rosa said. Also in photo is Sen. Panfilo Lacson, vice chairperson of the committee. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)