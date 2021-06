Photo Release

June 9, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian interacts with colleagues at the Senate during its session, 3 June 2021. Gatchalian is considering to file a resolution that would urge the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to suspend the imposition of the tax hike on private schools amid the pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN