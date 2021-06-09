Photo Release

June 9, 2021 Pangilinan supports inquiry on Mayor Aquino’s killing: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan says he joins the family and the constituents of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino in seeking justice for the killing of the local chief executive on March 8, 2021. During the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on Resolution No. 725 urging the Senate to investigate the killing of Aquino, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Pangilinan said he supports efforts to bring perpetrators to justice. Pangilinan also sought the submission of documents and evidence to get a clear picture of what really happened, noting that statements presented before the committee are completely opposite in many respects. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)