Photo Release

June 9, 2021 Clarificatory questions on killing of Calbayog City Mayor: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks police for a medico-legal report on the number of bullets sustained by a security personnel who was killed during the ambush of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino last March 8, 2021. He also asked police for pictures of the incident during the Senate inquiry on the killing of Aquino Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)