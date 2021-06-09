Photo Release

June 9, 2021 Politically motivated: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, former chief of the Philippine National Police, says the killing of Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino seems to be politically motivated. He said reports submitted to the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs during the inquiry on the ambush of the mayor Wednesday, June 9, 2021, revealed that Aquino was being monitored as early as October, 2020. “From the opening statement of Cong. (Edgar Mary) Sarmiento, apparently, the motive was not drugs or a personal one. Seems to be political. He was suspiciously placed on the (drug) watch list dated December 18, 2018…the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was trying to clear him. And as early as Aug. 21, 2017, they were laying the groundwork, trying to build up evidence against him,” Lacson said. He said he was also interested in the mobile phone contacts recovered by the police. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)