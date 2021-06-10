Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Gatchalian leads Senate inquiry on two-day rotational ‘brownouts’: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over a hybrid inquiry into the rotational power outages last May 31 and June 1 following the privilege speech of Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, and on Senate Resolution No. 740 which seeks to find long-term solutions to power supply shortages. Gatchalian said apart from finding out the reason behind the two-day “brownouts” that affected close to 705,000 customers of the Manila Electric Company which equate to about P116 million in economic losses, it is equally important to find solutions and putting certainty on those solutions. “We want to understand what happened because during the April 27 hearing, we were assured by the Department of Energy that no potential brownouts will happen and we can sleep well at night because the flow of electricity to our homes and to our vaccination centers will be continuous. We want to understand today what happened and we also want to understand if this will still happen in the next few months considering again the vaccine rollout,” Gatchalian said Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)