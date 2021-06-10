Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Hontiveros expresses concern over power outages: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses concern over the rotating power outages during the hybrid hearing conducted by the Committee on Energy on Senate Resolution No. 740 or the long-term solutions to power supply shortages Thursday, June 10, 2021. Hontiveros expressed her concern over the employees who are currently working at home, students on online classes and most importantly, the vaccine rollout program. “I am very worried about the situation because less than a year from now, we will have our national and local elections. The elections are automated throughout the country that is why we cannot afford to have power outage even in one town or city,” Hontiveros said. She said studies showed that the Philippines has the highest power rate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. She pegged the country’s electricity rate at $24.83 per kilowatt hour as compared to the $13.49 per kilowatt hour of its ASEAN neighbors. Hontiveros questioned the government’s power supply programs and the Department of Energy’s assurance of adequate power supply during the 2021 budget hearing. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)