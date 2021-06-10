Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Villar leads hearing on status of Coconut Farmers’ Registry: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over the virtual hearing on the status of the Coconut Farmers’ Registry System, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Villar said with the enactment of Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Industry Trust Fund Act, coconut farmers will finally receive what is due them as frontrunners in developing the potential of the country’s coconut sector. Villar said to make sure actual beneficiaries truly receive what they are entitled to, there is a need to check the status of deliverables outlined in the law, including the election of representatives of the coconut farmers to the Philippine Coconut Authority Board, completion of the Coconut Farmers Registry, the completion of memorandum of agreement between implementing agencies, and the submission to the President of the Coconut Farmer Industry Plan. The senator also added that she joins Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay and Imee Marcos in their concern for the completion of the Coconut Farmers Registry, which she said is crucial to the success of the law. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)