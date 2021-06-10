Photo Release

June 10, 2021 On Metropolitan Davao Development Authority: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee of Local Government, presides over a hybrid hearing on bills creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority, revising the Charter of the City of Baguio and institutionalizing the Local Government Unit Waste Management Thursday, June 10, 2021. Tolentino discussed with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte the proposed amendments to the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority bill including provision for additional municipalities, the granting of franchises to public utility vehicles within Metro Davao, assumption of management or board chairmanship of the Davao International Airport and the creation of a Metro Police District. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)