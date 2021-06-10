Photo Release

June 10, 2021 'Is EPIRA not working to our liking?’: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks this question during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy Thursday, June 10, 2021, following the proposal of Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi for the government to get involved in the production of power for the country. “It used to be the situation before (that the government is involved in power production). Then we changed the rule because of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA). So, is this now an admission that EPIRA is not working or is not working to our liking? What are the current deficiencies that will be solved by amending the approach and allowing the government or the state to produce power?” Pimentel asked. Cusi, in his response, clarified that he is not saying that EPIRA is not working, adding that it was able to address the problem at the time it was created. But times have changed and there are things that have developed that need to be addressed. “What I’m saying is that there is no harm if we take a look and study the proposal for us to have a system that would be really working and serving the interest of the public,” Cusi said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)