Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Pangilinan raises concerns over coconut farmers’ registration process: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan raises some concerns on the way registration of coconut farmers was undertaken, which he said, could lead to the exclusion of many coconut farmers and farm workers from being able to avail of the programs under Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Industry Trust Fund Act. During the hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform Thursday, June 10, 2021, Pangilinan said there are concerns about the registration process, including the use of English in the registration forms, the lack of information dissemination in far-flung areas, the short registration period, and the imposition of additional requirements such as the certification that landless laborers must secure from their respective barangays to prove that they are in fact, coconut farm workers. “We would like to get the updates from the Philippine Coconut Authority as to the status of the registration and developments in this regard because we don’t want, no. 1, any eligible coconut farmer, landless or owning land, to be excluded; no. 2, we want to make sure that those in the list are, in fact, legitimate and bona fide to benefit from the said law,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)