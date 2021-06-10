Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Marcos supports the creation of Metropolitan Davao Development Authority: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses support for the proposed creation of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority which will help the region reach its potential. Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 2116 or the Metro-Davao Regional Development Authority Act, said the move is an integration concept derived from her mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, who served as the first governor of Metro Manila. “Let’s not complicate things by putting so many powers (to the agency). We are all aware of the promising development of Davao which needs to have a coordinated and integrative body,” Marcos said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Local Government Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)