Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Additional municipalities for Metro Davao Development Authority: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa asks Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte if she is amenable to the inclusion of four municipalities namely, Padada, Hagonoy, Sta. Maria and Malalag in Davao del Sur in the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority during a hearing on bills creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority, revising the Charter of the City of Baguio, and institutionalizing the Local Government Unit Waste Management Thursday, June 10, 2021. “The reason behind this is that I saw the coastal municipalities and cities are within the Davao Gulf. So that nobody will be left behind and the growth will be continuous,” Dela Rosa explained. Duterte said she has no objection for Davao City but will ask the Regional Development Council regarding the matter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)