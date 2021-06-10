Photo Release

June 10, 2021 Establish the targets: Sen. Nancy Binay suggests that the registration of coconut farmers to avail of the benefits under Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Industry Trust Fund Act be made by batches or waves with specific target per batch. In addition to the suggestions of Senators Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan, Binay said there should be specific targets in each deadline of every batch of registration. Hontiveros earlier suggested a timeline in the registration, while Pangilinan recommended a continuing working deadline. The Philippine Coconut Authority presented during Thursday’s virtual public hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, June 10, 2021, that for the period of 89 days, 315,104 new coconut farmers have registered, or a total of 2.8 million as of June 8, 2021, with the programs under RA 11524. From 2015 to 2018, the registrants were 2.5 million. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)