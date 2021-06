Photo Release

June 11, 2021 Sen.Villar leads inauguration of Las Piñas- Bacoor River Drive: L-R: Brgy.Captain Cesar Rubio of Zapote Las Piñas, partly hidden Asst. District Engr. LPMDEO Engr. Isabelo Baleros, Brgy. Captain Guada A. Rosales of Pulang Lupa Uno, Las Piñas, Congw. Camille Villar, partly hidden LPMDEO Dist. Engr. Elpidion Trinidad, Senator Cynthia Villar, Cavite 3rd Dist. Engr. Donnie Cuna, Former Gov. Aracelli Wong, Brgy. Captin Ernesto De Rosas of Zapote 5, Bacoor City