Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Finding answers to help recover from the pandemic: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses hope that government officials involved in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program could provide the Senate with answers to various questions regarding the program for the chamber to find solutions that can help the country recover from the pandemic. Hontiveros, during the continuation of the Committee of the Whole hybrid inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, particularly inquired about the advance purchase agreements that were signed by the government, the total amount used in the procurement of vaccines, and how many doses of vaccines have already arrived in the country. “I’m happy to see that many of our countrymen in the National Capital Region are lining up to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe this is a clear sign of their confidence in the vaccine, and I hope the situation is similar in other parts of the country because our objective is to recover from the shock of the pandemic,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)