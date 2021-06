Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian during a recent hearing at the Senate, 27 April 2021. Gatchalian said the Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021 envisions internet access will be improved by encouraging the entry of new satellite technologies to provide services to those either unserved or underserved areas in an archipelagic country like the Philippines. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN.