Photo Release

June 15, 2021 On Cebu’s immediate testing policy: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks Health Sec. Francisco Duque III to respond to the presentation of Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia providing the science behind the province’s policy to conduct immediate testing upon arrival of returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), during a hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. “Governor Gwen presented very detailed and convincing scientifically-based evidence, experiences. Would it be possible to just get a quick response from the Department of Health because I am pretty sure many of our colleagues like me, would then be diving into those details…” Cayetano said. In her presentation, Garcia said the provincial government insisted on immediate testing upon arrival because of the low 0.46 percent positivity rate for Mactan Cebu International Airport arrivals as well as the human consideration and the heavy financial burden of having to keep ROFs and OFWs for a 10 day- quarantine in hotels. Duque explained that the IATF resolution mandating COVID-19 testing on the 7th day was decided by the technical advisory group of experts for the simple reason of having much less chance for an individual to yield a false negative result. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)