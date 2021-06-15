Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Philippines needs to buy 48 million more doses of vaccine to achieve herd immunity: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, during the Committee of the Whole hybrid inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, notes that the government only needs to procure about 48 million more doses of vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity based on the data presented by Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. to senators. Lacson explained that from the target of 117 million doses, the government is expected to get 68 million free doses from the COVAX facility and other sources and, assuming that the country would get the entire 68 million, the government only needs to procure an additional 48 million to achieve its target doses. “That is for herd immunity. But when it comes to target population which is at 170 million doses, we need to procure at least 99 million,” Lacson said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)