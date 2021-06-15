Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Developing own vaccines: Sen. Joel Villanueva asks government officials attending the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole (COW) Tuesday, June 15, 2021, if a study has been conducted on how much the government would need to invest if the Philippines would start to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said the country’s plan is to eventually be self-sufficient in producing its own vaccines. He said the Philippines was at the mercy of rich nations during the 1st and 2nd quarter with the top five rich nations procuring 85 percent of the vaccines. “With that, we calibrated a strategy. Our focus is on the containment of the disease during the 1st year, later the complete containment or elimination, and on the 3rd year, we will be assessing our own capacity to produce our own vaccine as we had produced since 1939,” Galvez said. Villanueva also questioned an Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) guideline requiring citizens to secure a certification from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) or the city health officer of the local government unit that they have been fully vaccinated prior to their departure from the country. This is in addition to a verified vaccination card which must be secured prior to their departure from the country of origin. “Don’t you think this would be redundant carrying a vaccination card and a certification? Where will the DICT staff be located?” Villanueva said. Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said the policy has yet to be implemented and agreed to review the said guideline. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)