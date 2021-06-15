Photo Release

June 15, 2021 On the wearing of face shield: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Health Sec. Francisco Duque III during the Committee of the Whole hybrid inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to submit to the panel a list of doctors who recommended the mandatory wearing of face shields. Binay wanted to know the justification behind the compulsory use of face shields saying that she got information that wearing of face shields is only encouraged and not mandatory. Duque clarified that while wearing of face shield is mandatory since it could provide added protection against COVID-19, there is no penalty for not wearing it. Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier asked the Department of Health to submit to the committee a list of countries where the wearing of face shields in public is mandatory. “I think we are the only country in the world that mandates the use of face shields,” Sotto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)