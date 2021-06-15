Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Bayanihan 3 to fund benefits of health workers: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto says the most important consideration in passing the Bayanihan 3 law is the funding for health workers’ benefits. During a hybrid inquiry of the Senate Committee of the Whole into the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said a total of P66 billion is needed to fund the gap in government’s pandemic response, including P51 billion to pay for active hazard duty pay, special risk allowance, insurance, and allowances for accommodation, transportation, and meals of more than 300,000 health workers. “I thank the Secretary for pointing these all out...the possible budgetary requirement. If we would be passing the Bayanihan 3, this would be the most important to begin with. You cannot solve the economic problem unless you solve the health problem as well,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)