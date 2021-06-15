Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Las Piñas pandemic response: Sen. Cynthia Villar tells colleagues and resource persons during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that hospitals in Las Piñas do not need additional health workers such as vaccinators and screeners since the local government and the private sector are helping in the pandemic response. “We do not need such workers since we help the (Department of Health) DOH-operated hospital. Our barangays are helping out. Former Sen. Manny Villar is even paying the salary of vaccinators. With our target, we might finish our vaccination by September. We can achieve that target without that much money from DOH,” Villar said. According to Health Sec. Francisco Duque III, DOH would need an additional P66 billion to augment the barangay health workers’ budget for hazard pay, transportation, accommodation, meals, insurance, and the hiring of additional vaccinators and screeners, among others. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)