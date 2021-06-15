Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Vaccination program for children, teeners: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla asks officials on the schedule of the vaccination program for teenagers and children. During Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole, June 15, 2021, Revilla said vaccination of children and teenagers would be a preparation for face-to-face classes. The senator was told that extending the vaccination program to the youth and kids is being studied by experts and that the rollout will be “in a few months.” Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez said that there are studies being conducted to inoculate the young generation such as Pfizer has tried to vaccinate 12 years old to 15 years old; Sinovac, three to 17 years old; and Moderna, 12 – 17 years old. Face-to-face classes are also being studied by the Inter-Agency Task Force as well as the need to vaccinate teachers for the opening of classes. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)