Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Come out with better certification: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole, says there should be no discrimination on travelers vaccinated in the country. Zubiri pointed out the need to get a proper certification indicating they are truly vaccinated. “I think we should come up with a better system or certification for them,” Zubiri said in his manifestation Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)