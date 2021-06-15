Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Red Cross ready to assist in vaccination program: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, says the humanitarian organization is willing to assist in the government’s national vaccination program against COVID-19. He said Red Cross could inoculate 30 percent of the targeted 70 percent population in the National Capital Region and other big cities such as Cebu and Davao. “Based on our industrial engineers, we need 161 teams per day (for inoculation). We will spend P1,465,000 per day to inoculate the 30 percent of the 70 percent target in Metro Manila and other big cities within six months. Would you give us the privilege in helping out on that?” he asked Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the utilization of the government’s P82.5 billion budget for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Galvez said the IATF would willingly accept Gordon’s proposal. Gordon also suggested the replication of the mass vaccination program of Sao Paulo City, Brazil where a 95 percent drop in COVID-19 deaths was observed after the inoculation of most of its adults. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)