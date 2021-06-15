Photo Release

June 15, 2021 Covid-19 vaccination should be voluntary: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III urges the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to review its guidelines especially those that seem to make vaccination mandatory. Pimentel, during the Committee of the Whole hybrid inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, particularly cited a policy of the IATF allowing fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out while preventing those who have not been inoculated. “If you want to make vaccination mandatory, it should be debated in Congress and not through the issuance of regulations that will in effect make it mandatory. Vaccination should be because a person wants to be vaccinated for his or her benefit and we achieve herd immunity in the process,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)