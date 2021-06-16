Photo Release

June 16, 2021 Building hatcheries and fish ports: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over a hearing on several bills seeking the creation of marine hatcheries in Ilocos Sur, Leyte, Biliran, Agusan del Sur, and Lanao del Norte, the modernization of fish port in Navotas, as well as the creation of fish ports in Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, and Misamis Occidental, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Villar said the global declining trend of captured fisheries calls for intensified promotion of aquaculture activities and tap potential areas in aquaculture fish production. She also noted that the global position of the country in aquaculture production has fallen steadily from 4th place in 1985 to 12th place today. “The future growth of Philippine aquaculture might not be sustained unless new markets are developed, market competitiveness is strengthened, and farming risks are reduced. In this age of international trade and competition, the Philippine aquaculture industry needs to plan and implement a development and management program with the global perspective,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)