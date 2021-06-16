Photo Release

June 16, 2021 Tolentino holds hearing on rent housing subsidy: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, presides over a hybrid hearing on proposals to establish a rental housing subsidy program Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Tolentino said the measures seek to address a short-term housing relief or an affordable temporary housing program for low-income city and urban dwellers. Tolentino said the committee would also tackle bills on the extension of the corporate term of the National Housing Authority. Data from the National Statistical Coordination Board showed that 1 out of 4 or 25.2 percent of the population was classified as poor in 2012. According to the World Bank, around 250,000 to 600,000 are informal sector families in Metro Manila. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)