Photo Release

June 16, 2021 On families displaced by gov’t projects: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement Wednesday, June 16, 2021, on proposals to establish a rental housing subsidy program for low-income families, asks whether families who will be displaced by government infrastructure programs, such as housing development projects of the National Housing Authority, would be eligible for the said subsidy. National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. and Asec. Avelino Tolentino III of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said families who will be affected by mass housing projects will be given subsidy during the construction and would be prioritized once the projects are completed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)