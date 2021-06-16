Photo Release

June 16, 2021 Gatchalian supports rental housing subsidy: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses his support for the proposed measures that seek to establish a rental subsidy program to help provide informal settlers safe and suitable housing spaces. Gatchalian, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement, noted that the proposed rental subsidy program also gives the government a lot of flexibility in terms of financing because there is no need to amortize other fixed costs. “I want to support the public rental housing because, in my experience in Valenzuela, it’s a faster way of giving homes to our informal settler communities. It is really a temporary support that the government gives through rental in order for them (informal settlers) to be plucked out from the informal settler environment into a subdivision environment,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)