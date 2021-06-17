Photo Release

June 17, 2021 Power outlook in the coming weeks: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over the second hybrid hearing on Senate Resolution No. 740 which seeks to find long-term solutions to power supply shortages, and on the rotational power outages last May 31 and June 1. Gatchalian said the committee seeks to find out from the Department of Energy (DOE) whether the country would have power outages in the coming weeks and what are the mitigating measures it has put in place to avoid these. “What are the measures the DOE, together with other agencies and entities, are planning to implement to mitigate or avoid brownouts? The reserves and the transmission lines will take time and will not happen next week, but brownout will happen next week and the weeks to come,” Gatchalian said Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)