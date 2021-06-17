Photo Release

June 17, 2021 Binay to DOE: Prevent power outages: Sen. Nancy Binay asks energy officials to prepare their consumers for probable power outages in the coming months. Binay, who attended the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy to find long-term solutions to power supply shortages Thursday, June 17, 2021, asked officials of the Department of Energy (DOE) how they could prevent a similar occurrence in the future. “It seems to me that we are trying to downplay the scenario instead of preparing for a high possibility that there would be power outages in the coming months because we are already on a red alert level. Is it possible to increase the dependable energy in addition to increasing the energy reserve?” Binay asked. DOE Sec. Alfonso Cusi said the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) should comply with the agency’s requirement of securing power reserve to ensure steady supply in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)