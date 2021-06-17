Photo Release

June 17, 2021 DOE helpless, ERC remiss in its job: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy on long-term solutions to power supply shortages June 17, 2021, says the Department of Energy (DOE) is seemingly helpless in protecting the consumers from exorbitant and anomalous weighted average cost of capital and the failure of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to exercise its mandate to lower the charges to fair and realistic level since 2015. Hontiveros also raised anew the national security issue on the supposed control of China over the privately-owned National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). The senator called on the government to take back its control over NGCP. “Because taking back control of our main power grid system requires a system of strict oversight by the state. The individuals to take charge and become system operators should have a proven track record of integrity, competence and experience in running a complex system operation securely and efficiently, the end goal of which is to deliver reliable, stable and affordable electricity to all Filipinos. So, Mr. Chair, this is a message to DOE, NGCP, ERC and all system operators, whether they are in the public or private spheres: corruption is not and should not be tolerated,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)