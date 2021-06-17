Photo Release

June 17, 2021 Protect biodiverse rich areas: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, presides over the virtual public hearing Thursday, June 17, 2021 looking into several proposals to declare certain areas in the country as protected areas. According to Villar, the Philippines is one of the 17 biodiverse rich countries in the world, containing two thirds of the earth’s biodiversity and 70 to 80 percent of the world’s plant and animal species. However, she said, the Philippines is also among the world’s biodiversity hot spots or those areas experiencing high rates of habitat degradation and biodiversity loss. She defined hotspots as areas that have lost around 86 percent of their original habitat and are also considered significantly threatened by extinction induced by man-made exploitation and climate change. She said there are still many areas in the Philippines such as wetlands, marine sanctuaries, tropical forests, watersheds and wildlife sanctuaries that remain under-protected. “One certain way of affording protection to these areas is by designating them as protected areas under a law so that the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) mechanism of protection and conservation may be applied to these areas,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)