Photo Release

June 17, 2021 On government taking over power generation: Sen. Imee Marcos asks resource persons during the hearing of the Committee on Energy on Senate Resolution No. 740 which seeks to find long-term solutions to power supply shortages, and on the rotational power outages last May 31 and June 1, about the possibility of government getting involved in power generation. Marcos said that during the last hearing, Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi argued that government should be involved in power generation in order to put an end to the issues of power supply. “The question also arises if the supply of reserves for summer is the issue, will the entry of government into power generation be the answer? We know how incompetent government was in the past, are we saying that government will be much, much better today?” Marcos asked Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)