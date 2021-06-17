Photo Release

June 17, 2021 Drilon: Energy gobbledygook causes more confusion: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy on finding long-term solutions to power supply shortages Thursday, June 17, 2021, asks energy officials to come up with a simple explanation about the country’s power supply situation to avoid confusing the public. Drilon noted various issues and positions being brought up by energy officials during the hearing that made things more unclear. “If I am a consuming public, with all due respect to our resource persons, I am more confused. Cannot we come up with a very brief and concise assurance, if any, or warnings, if that is what is called for, on our power supply situation? All these energy gobbledygook causes more confusion,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)