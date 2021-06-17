Photo Release

June 17, 2021 Pacquiao calls on DOE to act on power supply problem: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao calls on Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi to act on the country's power supply problem Thursday, June 17, 2021. During the hearing of the Committee on Energy on Senate Resolution No. 740 which seeks to find long-term solutions to power supply shortages, Pacquiao said foreigners will not invest in a country with power supply problems. He added that consumers are already affected, especially the students attending online classes. “To Secretary Cusi, nothing personal, but I hope we could avoid the occurrence of brownouts not only in Metro Manila but also in the rest of the country. The President appointed you as Secretary of Energy because he believes in you,” Pacquiao said in a mix of English and Filipino. As a response, Cusi committed that the Department of Energy (DOE) will face the challenge wholeheartedly. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)