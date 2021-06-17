Photo Release

June 17, 2021 Declaring Tirad Pass as a protected area: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino inquires from environment officials the effect of enacting Senate Bill No. 2275 or the Tirad Pass Protected Landscape Act, when Tirad Pass in Ilocos Sur was already declared as a national historical shrine. During the hearing of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change Thursday, June 17, 2021, on measures seeking the declaration of several sites as protected areas, Tolentino asked if there would be a conflict or a need to amend the law if Tirad Pass would be declared as an environmentally-protected area. Biodiversity Management Bureau Asst. Dir. Amelita Ortiz said they want to enhance the protection of these sites that is why they are suggesting the inclusion of the Department of Tourism and the National Shrines Commission as members in the Protected Area Management Board. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)