Photo Release

June 18, 2021 Gatchalian presides over education hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over a virtual public hearing Friday, June 18, 2021, on House Bill No. (HBN) 8329 and Senate Bill Nos. 1969 and 2273 which intend to recognize the CCL Life Academy Foundation Inc. as an educational institution of international character; HBN 8814 or the conversion of the Villa Elementary School in Esperanza, Masbate into the Villa Integrated School; HBN 8996 seeking the establishment of a national high school in Lacaron, Malita, Davao Occidental; and HBN 8384 seeking the establishment of the first Bohol congressional district library in Balilihan, Bohol. (File photo/Senate PRIB)