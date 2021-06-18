Photo Release

June 18, 2021 Villanueva supports bill establishing Congressional District Library in Bohol: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses his support for a measure that seeks to establish the first congressional district library in Balilihan, Bohol. In a virtual public hearing conducted by the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Friday, June 18, 2021, Villanueva said he visited Balilihan several times and saw how the municipality has improved over the years. “I’m sure this particular measure would help the people of Balilihan and the people of Bohol. The library is not just a place for books but where you can have a comfortable time to study and think and to have this pleasure of contributing of being an effective individual in a progressive society. I fully support this measure,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)