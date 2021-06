Photo Release

June 19, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian during a recent hearing at the Senate, 17 June 2021. With the filing of “Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act,” Senator Win Gatchalian said financial consumers should be protected from unethical and fraudulent schemes of some financial service providers and unscrupulous individuals by expanding the jurisdiction of government financial regulators. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN