Photo Release



Senate panel conducts hearing in Baguio City over proposed amendments to Baguio's charter: The Senate Committee on Local Government conducted a hearing in Baguio City in relation to the proposed measure seeking to revise the city’s current charter.

The hearing, conducted by panel chair Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino which was also physically attended by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and House Representative Mark Go discussed the proposed measure of Senator Imee Marcos to make Baguio City’s charter more attuned to the present and future needs and issues that the residents would face.

By virtue of Act no. 1963, Baguio City was declared a chartered city on August 9, 1909. Tolentino underscored that while he “adhere that the charter of a city is not meant to address the conditions of a city forever, it was also not meant to address the conditions of the city of the past, a city charter is supposed to address the conditions of the present as the conditions of the future.”

The Senator said the proposed charter revision would help empower Baguio City to address future problems that would be encountered by younger generations.

A similar measure – House Bill No. 8882 – was passed by the House of Representatives on third and final reading last March.