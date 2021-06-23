Photo Release

June 23, 2021 Strengthening the OGCC: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights presides over a virtual hearing Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on various proposed measures seeking to strengthen the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel by rationalizing and further professionalizing its organization, upgrading positions, salaries and benefits of its employees and increasing the number of its legal personnel and administrative staff. The committee also tackled bills granting survivorship benefits to the surviving legitimate spouse and dependent children of a deceased retired member of the national prosecution service. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)