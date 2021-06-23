Photo Release

June 23, 2021 Mandanas ruling to affect agriculture sector: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, presides over a virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 1138 which seeks to strengthen local government participation in agriculture development by institutionalizing a 10 percent budgetary allocation from their Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) for the implementation of programs, activities and services for agriculture and fisheries Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Villar said she drafted the measure in view of the Mandanas ruling which will be implemented next year. “The Mandanas ruling will greatly affect the national budget for the next fiscal year. The Department of Finance initially computed a P134.39 billion increase in the IRA of local government units (LGUs). The LGU share will increase to P1.083 trillion instead of the P848 billion share and this will surely affect the budget of the Department of Agriculture,” Villar said. To mitigate and address the fiscal constraint brought about by the Mandanas ruling, Villar said Executive Order No. 138, series of 2021 has been signed, directing the full devolution of basic services and facilities from the national government to the LGUs effective next year. She explained that under Sec. 17 of the Local Government Code, agriculture support services are considered basic services to be devolved to the LGUs. This includes the planting material distribution system, operation of farm produce collection and buying stations, farm to market road, dispersal of livestock and poultry, fingerlings and other seeding materials for aquaculture, palay, corn and vegetables, medicinal gardens and the improvement and development of inter-barangay irrigation system, among others. The Mandanas ruling specifies that the just share of LGUs, also known as IRA, must be computed based on all national taxes, and not just from National Internal Revenue Taxes. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)